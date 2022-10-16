Companies permitted to import urea fertilizer required for Maha season

The Ministry of Agriculture, Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation says that approval has been granted for the relevant companies to import urea fertilizers required for the Maha season.

The tender submitted for purchasing 150,000 metric tons of urea which is required for the Maha season was approved by the Cabinet of ministers recently.

The relevant approval was given to the companies which submitted the tender, the Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera said.

Accordingly, the required amounts of Urea fertilizer for the Maha season will be received to Sri Lanka within the years 2022 and 2023.

However, the farmers of the Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura areas are alleging that they have not received the required fertilizer for farming yet.

Meanwhile, the United Rice Producers’ Association (URPA) claims that the local rice traders have faced a serious crisis since rice is imported.

As a result, a number of rice mills have been closed so far, the President of the association, Mudith Perera stressed.