Govt to establish Secretariat for Climate Change in Sri Lanka

The government has decided to establish a secretariat for climate change in Sri Lanka.

The office will be established under the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe in order to manage the climatic disasters that may take place in the future, since Sri Lanka is also facing constant climatic changes.

The secretariat for climate change in Sri Lanka will be established under the supervision of the Presidential Advisor on climatic change, Ruwan Wijewardene aiming to prepare plans for facing climatic challenges across the island.

An Act regarding the establishment of an International University on Climate Change in Sri Lanka and to deal with climate changes is scheduled to be drafted and passed in the Parliament in the near future, according to the sources.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe will comment on the Climate Change Secretariat to be established within the country, at the COP 27 World Conference on Climate Change which will be held in Egypt from November 6th to 18th.