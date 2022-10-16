Govt to establish Secretariat for Climate Change in Sri Lanka

Govt to establish Secretariat for Climate Change in Sri Lanka

October 16, 2022   05:42 pm

The government has decided to establish a secretariat for climate change in Sri Lanka.

The office will be established under the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe in order to manage the climatic disasters that may take place in the future, since Sri Lanka is also facing constant climatic changes.

The secretariat for climate change in Sri Lanka will be established under the supervision of the Presidential Advisor on climatic change, Ruwan Wijewardene aiming to prepare plans for facing climatic challenges across the island.

An Act regarding the establishment of an International University on Climate Change in Sri Lanka and to deal with climate changes is scheduled to be drafted and passed in the Parliament in the near future, according to the sources.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe will comment on the Climate Change Secretariat to be established within the country, at the COP 27 World Conference on Climate Change which will be held in Egypt from November 6th to 18th.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Ekwa Nagitimu' SLPP rally held in Nawalapitiya

'Ekwa Nagitimu' SLPP rally held in Nawalapitiya

President instructs officials on coordinating disaster relief efforts with DMC

President instructs officials on coordinating disaster relief efforts with DMC

Sri Lanka's ranking in Global Hunger Index 2022

Sri Lanka's ranking in Global Hunger Index 2022

Mother of three facing immense hardships to raise her children

Mother of three facing immense hardships to raise her children

Anura Kumara on the reason why President wants to reduce number of LG members

Anura Kumara on the reason why President wants to reduce number of LG members

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the country

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the country