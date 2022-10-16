Suspect wanted over several shooting incidents arrested

Suspect wanted over several shooting incidents arrested

October 16, 2022   06:51 pm

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting and causing serious injuries to three individuals under the instructions of the organized criminal gang leader Ransembuwage Chamara Sampath alias “Army Sampath”.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has also taken into custody a foreign-manufactured 9mm type firearm, 11 rounds of live ammunition used for the firearm, 5 grams and 11 milligrams of heroin as well as a motorcycle used for a crime, along with the suspect.

The arrested suspect has been revealed to be the shooter involved in the crimes of attempting to shoot and kill three individuals in separate incidents near Aluth Palama of Sedawatta in Grandpass police division on September 28 and in the Madampitiya area in Bloemendhal police division on July 11 and also in Hinnihami Mawatha in Coastal Police division on July 12.

He is scheduled to be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, according to police.

