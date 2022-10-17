Two including army staff sergeant arrested over Ahungalla shooting

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two suspects in connection with the recent shooting incident at the Ahungalla town.

One of the arrested suspects is a 41-year-old staff sergeant of the commando regiment while he had allegedly provided the T-56 assault rifle used to carry out the shooting, according to the STF.

The T-56 firearm in question reportedly belongs to the Second Commando Regiment, Kilinochchi camp.

The suspect, a resident of Malsiripura, had been arrested by the STF yesterday (16) while he was on duty and has been handed over to Ahungalla Police for further investigations.

Meanwhile the other arrested suspect, a 41-year-old from Meegahatenna, is accused of aiding and abetting in the shooting incident.

He was arrested following a raid carried out at Thalpediwala in Meegahatenna on Saturday (15) in a joint operation by a team of officers from the STF’s Kokmaduwa sub-camp.