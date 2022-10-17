Woman found murdered inside three-storey building in Pannala

October 17, 2022   12:22 pm

A woman has been found murdered within a three-storey building in Pannala City earlier this morning (Oct 17), Ada Derana correspondent said.

The victim, aged 38, has been identified to be a resident of the Kuliyapitiya area.

The motive behind the murder has not yet been revealed, and the police stated that investigations are underway regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a father of two has been attacked to death with a hoe in the Nochchiyagama area.

The 53-year-old victim, named A.M. Gunathilaka has been identified as a resident of the same area.

Ada Derana reporter said that the murder has been carried out yesterday (Oct 17) as a result of a personal dispute.

