Forty-two students hospitalised after wasp attack at school

October 17, 2022   12:32 pm

At least 42 students of Bogaswewa College in Vavuniya have been admitted to the hospital this morning (Oct 17), following a wasp attack.

The wasp attack has occurred after a wasp’s nest which was on a tree near the school building was disturbed, according to parents of the students.

The students who were attacked by the wasps were admitted to Vavuniya Hospital and the hospital sources mentioned that some of them are in critical condition.

The local residents stated that they were able to save many children from the wasp attack by removing them immediately from the school, with the help of the school teachers and also the parents.

