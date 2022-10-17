Three killed after car crashes into tree

Three individuals including a three-year-old child have reportedly died following a road accident in the Ridibediella area of Nagollagama, today (17).

The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in had crashed into a tree at Nagollagama on the Anuradhapura - Padeniya road around 10.00 a.m. this morning, according to police.

The victims are identified to be the residents of the Airport Road area in Anuradhapura.

Following the accident, it had taken about 20 minutes to get the injured people out of the vehicle, local residents said.

The 03-year-old child and the two others aged 70 and 71, had already passed away when they were admitted to Wariyapola Regional Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The mother of the deceased child and another person who were seriously injured, have been transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased individuals have been placed in the mortuary of Wariyapola Regional Hospital while Nagollagama Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.