Three killed after car crashes into tree

Three killed after car crashes into tree

October 17, 2022   01:27 pm

Three individuals including a three-year-old child have reportedly died following a road accident in the Ridibediella area of Nagollagama, today (17).

The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in had crashed into a tree at Nagollagama on the Anuradhapura - Padeniya road around 10.00 a.m. this morning, according to police.

The victims are identified to be the residents of the Airport Road area in Anuradhapura.

Following the accident, it had taken about 20 minutes to get the injured people out of the vehicle, local residents said.

The 03-year-old child and the two others aged 70 and 71, had already passed away when they were admitted to Wariyapola Regional Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The mother of the deceased child and another person who were seriously injured, have been transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased individuals have been placed in the mortuary of Wariyapola Regional Hospital while Nagollagama Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Army staff sergeant arrested for providing T56 rifle used in Ahungalla shooting

Army staff sergeant arrested for providing T56 rifle used in Ahungalla shooting

Army staff sergeant arrested for providing T56 rifle used in Ahungalla shooting

There is nothing left to rise from the ashes - Mujibur Rahman

There is nothing left to rise from the ashes - Mujibur Rahman

Heavy rainfall expected to continue as landslide early warning issued

Heavy rainfall expected to continue as landslide early warning issued

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel

The Paris Club assures fullest support for Sri Lanka to find solution to debt crisis

The Paris Club assures fullest support for Sri Lanka to find solution to debt crisis

The era of family politics is over - Anura Priyadarshana Yapa

The era of family politics is over - Anura Priyadarshana Yapa

Importers on the reason for significant price drop of dried fish

Importers on the reason for significant price drop of dried fish

People are wishing for politicians to 'rest in peace' - Dullas

People are wishing for politicians to 'rest in peace' - Dullas