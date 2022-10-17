12 including Jehan Appuhami produced before Govt Analyst

October 17, 2022   01:36 pm

A group of activists who were arrested on suspicion of violent behaviour during a protest held by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) in Colombo, have been produced before the Government Analyst’s Department today (Oct 17).

They were produced before the Government Analyst, according to a request made to the Fort Magistrate to identify the people from the video footage pertaining to the protest held on August 18.

According to orders of the Magistrate, 12 individuals including activist Jehan Appuhami have been brought before the Government Analyst’s Department.

