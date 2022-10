Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says the price of Octane 92 Petrol will be reduced by Rs. 40 per liter and the price of Auto Diesel by Rs. 15 per liter with effect from 9.00 p.m. today (Oct 17).

Accordingly, the new price of Octane 92 petrol will be Rs. 370 per liter while Auto Diesel will be Rs. 415 per liter.

However, the prices of other petroleum products will remain the same, he said in a tweet.