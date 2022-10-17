The Paris Club assures fullest support for Sri Lanka to solve debt crisis

The Paris Club, an informal group of 22 official creditor nations, has assured its fullest support for Sri Lanka to overcome the current debt crisis.

The assurance was given by the Co-Chairman of the Paris Club, William Roos in a meeting held with State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe in Washington, during IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings.

“Mr. Roos assured The Paris Club’s fullest support for Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to find an early resolution to its debt crisis,” State Minister Semasinghe said in a tweet.