Opening hours of Colombo Lotus Tower extended

The Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company has decided to extend the opening hours of the Colombo Lotus Tower for public observation.

Accordingly, general public can now visit the Lotus Tower from 9.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. on weekdays and from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. on weekends.

Accordingly, tickets will be issued between 9.00 a.m. and 9.00 p.m. on weekdays while on weekends tickets will be issued between 9.00 a.m. and 11.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the company requests to use the following phone number, WhatsApp and email address to book tickets and times for any official visits by schools, pre-schools, etc.

074-2019743 (Call/ WhatsApp)

011-2421874

info@colombolotustower.lk