SLPP councillor denies Ven. Muruththettuwe Theros accusations

SLPP councillor denies Ven. Muruththettuwe Theros accusations

October 17, 2022   05:51 pm

SLPP member of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), Priyanka Jayasekara denies that she has stolen a luxury vehicle belonging to Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero.

Speaking to reporters, she further mentioned that the vehicle in question, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado V8, was handed over to her by Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero himself to sell and obtain the money which he had owed her over a business deal.

In response to the allegations levelled against her by the Thero, the Colombo Municipal Councillor stated that she has all the relevant documents which were given to her by him, although Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero does not have any documents in his possession.

She also alleged that the vehicle in question was not registered under the name of Ven. Muruththettuwa Ananda Thero and that none of the documents have his name in them. 

“From the day that vehicle was given to me, my Benz car and the Jeep was given to him for travelling. Muruththettuwe Thero used them until recent days and the car was taken back and put in the garage due to a mechanical error. Maybe he is angry about that incident. As a Buddhist, I sympathize with Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero,” she added.

Previously, the convenor of the Trade Union Coordinating Center, Wasantha Samarasinghe had stated that Thilini Priyamali, who has been remanded in custody over charges of financial fraud, has committed fraud by taking a luxury vehicle owned by Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the Narahenpita Abayaramaya temple.

However, calling a press conference, Ven. Murutthettuve Ananda Thero said that it was not Thilini Priyamali who took his vehicle, but Priyanka Jayasekara, the SLPP councillor of the Colombo Municipal Council.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

There is nothing left to rise from the ashes - Mujibur Rahman

There is nothing left to rise from the ashes - Mujibur Rahman

Heavy rainfall expected to continue as landslide early warning issued

Heavy rainfall expected to continue as landslide early warning issued

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel

The Paris Club assures fullest support for Sri Lanka to find solution to debt crisis

The Paris Club assures fullest support for Sri Lanka to find solution to debt crisis

The era of family politics is over - Anura Priyadarshana Yapa

The era of family politics is over - Anura Priyadarshana Yapa

Importers on the reason for significant price drop of dried fish

Importers on the reason for significant price drop of dried fish

People are wishing for politicians to 'rest in peace' - Dullas

People are wishing for politicians to 'rest in peace' - Dullas