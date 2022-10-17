SLPP member of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), Priyanka Jayasekara denies that she has stolen a luxury vehicle belonging to Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero.

Speaking to reporters, she further mentioned that the vehicle in question, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado V8, was handed over to her by Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero himself to sell and obtain the money which he had owed her over a business deal.

In response to the allegations levelled against her by the Thero, the Colombo Municipal Councillor stated that she has all the relevant documents which were given to her by him, although Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero does not have any documents in his possession.

She also alleged that the vehicle in question was not registered under the name of Ven. Muruththettuwa Ananda Thero and that none of the documents have his name in them.

“From the day that vehicle was given to me, my Benz car and the Jeep was given to him for travelling. Muruththettuwe Thero used them until recent days and the car was taken back and put in the garage due to a mechanical error. Maybe he is angry about that incident. As a Buddhist, I sympathize with Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero,” she added.

Previously, the convenor of the Trade Union Coordinating Center, Wasantha Samarasinghe had stated that Thilini Priyamali, who has been remanded in custody over charges of financial fraud, has committed fraud by taking a luxury vehicle owned by Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the Narahenpita Abayaramaya temple.

However, calling a press conference, Ven. Murutthettuve Ananda Thero said that it was not Thilini Priyamali who took his vehicle, but Priyanka Jayasekara, the SLPP councillor of the Colombo Municipal Council.