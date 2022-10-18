Energy Minister sounds warning as CPC employees report sick

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that if any employee or trade union is found breaching the essential services regulations and disrupting services, immediate legal and disciplinary action will be taken against them.

In a twitter message, he said that petroleum services have been declared as essential services for the last 6 months.

Meanwhile petroleum trade unions say that employees of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) fuel distribution centres at Kolonnawa, Sapugaskanda and Muthurajawela will report sick today as a protest against a bill being taken up in Parliament today (18).

The Petroleum Special Provisions Act Amendment, which is expected to pave the way for the liberalization of the petroleum industry, is scheduled to be debated in Parliament today.

Minister Wijesekera says it will facilitate new global retail suppliers to Sri Lanka, encourage investments and setup an Energy Supply Committee to regulate.

The Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill was approved at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Power and Energy on October 04, with amendments in accordance with the decisions given by the Supreme Court.

It was decided to hold the debate on the Second Reading of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm today (18).

This bill provides for the importation, supply and distribution of fuel to parties other than the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC).