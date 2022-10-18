Energy Minister sounds warning as CPC employees report sick

Energy Minister sounds warning as CPC employees report sick

October 18, 2022   08:59 am

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that if any employee or trade union is found breaching the essential services regulations and disrupting services, immediate legal and disciplinary action will be taken against them.

In a twitter message, he said that petroleum services have been declared as essential services for the last 6 months.

Meanwhile petroleum trade unions say that employees of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) fuel distribution centres at Kolonnawa, Sapugaskanda and Muthurajawela will report sick today as a protest against a bill being taken up in Parliament today (18). 

The Petroleum Special Provisions Act Amendment, which is expected to pave the way for the liberalization of the petroleum industry, is scheduled to be debated in Parliament today. 

Minister Wijesekera says it will facilitate new global retail suppliers to Sri Lanka, encourage investments and setup an Energy Supply Committee to regulate.

The Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill was approved at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Power and Energy on October 04, with amendments in accordance with the decisions given by the Supreme Court.

It was decided to hold the debate on the Second Reading of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm today (18). 

This bill provides for the importation, supply and distribution of fuel to parties other than the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel (English)

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel (English)

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel (English)

Fuel prices to be slashed today (English)

Fuel prices to be slashed today (English)

The Paris Club assures fullest support for Sri Lanka to solve debt crisis (English)

The Paris Club assures fullest support for Sri Lanka to solve debt crisis (English)

Tea Exporters concern over increase in Corporate Income Tax (English)

Tea Exporters concern over increase in Corporate Income Tax (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.17

Three including three-year-old child dies after car crashes into tree

Three including three-year-old child dies after car crashes into tree

SLPP councillor rejects Ven. Muruththettuwe Theros accusations of vehicle theft

SLPP councillor rejects Ven. Muruththettuwe Theros accusations of vehicle theft