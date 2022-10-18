Three buses collide on High-Level road

A traffic collision involving three buses has been reported at Gamsaba Junction on High-Level Road in Nugegoda, today (Oct 18).

A private bus operating from Colombo Fort on the 138 bus route, has collided with two other buses due to the driver disregarding the traffic lights at around 6.00 a.m. this morning, according to police.

One of the drivers of a bus involved in the accident has been admitted to Kalubowila Teaching Hospital after sustaining injuries in the accident.

Police said that the driver of the bus which had allegedly caused the accident has been arrested.

Traffic congestion had been reported on the High-Level Road at Gamsaba Junction in Nugegoda due to the accident, however vehicle movement has now returned to normal.