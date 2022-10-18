Prof. Charitha Herath nominated for COPE membership

Prof. Charitha Herath, former chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has been nominated as a member of the new committee.

The nomination was made by the Committee of Selection on October 07, in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 127(3) of the parliament to fill the vacancy that occurred by the resignation of SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva from the members of COPE.

This was conveyed by Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse at the commencement of today’s parliamentary session.

After the newly-appointed COPE members were announced recently, Dr. Herath expressed displeasure about not selecting him for the committee’s membership.

Addressing the parliament on a previous occasion, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa had proposed the name of former COPE chairman Dr. Herath for the committee’s membership to fill the vacancy.

The Opposition Leader also revealed that MP Harsha de Silva decided to step down from COPE membership voluntarily.