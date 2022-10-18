Prof. Charitha Herath nominated for COPE membership

Prof. Charitha Herath nominated for COPE membership

October 18, 2022   11:58 am

Prof. Charitha Herath, former chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has been nominated as a member of the new committee. 

The nomination was made by the Committee of Selection on October 07, in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 127(3) of the parliament to fill the vacancy that occurred by the resignation of SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva from the members of COPE.

This was conveyed by Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse at the commencement of today’s parliamentary session.

After the newly-appointed COPE members were announced recently, Dr. Herath expressed displeasure about not selecting him for the committee’s membership.

Addressing the parliament on a previous occasion, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa had proposed the name of former COPE chairman Dr. Herath for the committee’s membership to fill the vacancy.

The Opposition Leader also revealed that MP Harsha de Silva decided to step down from COPE membership voluntarily.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall expected to continue in several parts of the country

Heavy rainfall expected to continue in several parts of the country

Petroleum employees report sick to protest new bill

Petroleum employees report sick to protest new bill

'If I do politics, I will also be called a fool' - Janaka Ratnayake

'If I do politics, I will also be called a fool' - Janaka Ratnayake

Two students drown in water-filled quarry

Two students drown in water-filled quarry

MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara issues a warning

MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara issues a warning

PAFFREL organisation on the urgent need to hold LG elections

PAFFREL organisation on the urgent need to hold LG elections

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel (English)

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel (English)