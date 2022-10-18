Naval vessel reported missing since Sep. re-establishes communication
File photo

Naval vessel reported missing since Sep. re-establishes communication

October 18, 2022   01:11 pm

The vessel belonging to Sri Lanka Navy, which went missing off the southern coast of the island after losing contact for nearly a month, has managed to re-establish communication, Naval Spokesperson says.

The navy had launched a search operation after losing communication with a multi-day fishing vessel attached to the Southern Naval Command since mid-September.

With six naval intelligence officers aboard, the vessel was deployed for routine patrol off the Tangalle coast September 16.

It was speculated that the patrol vessel is distressed in deep seas after getting caught in heavy currents and drifting away from territorial water. It had lost contact with the Navy on September 17.

Speaking to Ada Derana previously, the naval spokesperson had stated that a joint search operation was launched by the Navy and the Air Force.

Neighbouring countries had also been alerted about the missing vessel.

