Cabinet nod to increase govt credit limit by Rs. 663 Bn

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to increase the government’s credit limit by Rs. 663 billion, Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Bandula Gunawardane says.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe tabled the proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers yesterday, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Minister Gunawardane stated this addressing the Cabinet press briefing this morning.

For the year 2022, the credit limit approved by the parliament was Rs. 3,844 billion, however, it was decided to increase the limit by Rs. 663 billion taking into account the urgency of the payments that are slated to be settled, according to the minister.