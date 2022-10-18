Cabinet nod to increase govt credit limit by Rs. 663 Bn

Cabinet nod to increase govt credit limit by Rs. 663 Bn

October 18, 2022   01:15 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to increase the government’s credit limit by Rs. 663 billion, Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Bandula Gunawardane says.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe tabled the proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers yesterday, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Minister Gunawardane stated this addressing the Cabinet press briefing this morning.

For the year 2022, the credit limit approved by the parliament was Rs. 3,844 billion, however, it was decided to increase the limit by Rs. 663 billion taking into account the urgency of the payments that are slated to be settled, according to the minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall expected to continue in several parts of the country

Heavy rainfall expected to continue in several parts of the country

Petroleum employees report sick to protest new bill

Petroleum employees report sick to protest new bill

'If I do politics, I will also be called a fool' - Janaka Ratnayake

'If I do politics, I will also be called a fool' - Janaka Ratnayake

Two students drown in water-filled quarry

Two students drown in water-filled quarry

MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara issues a warning

MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara issues a warning

PAFFREL organisation on the urgent need to hold LG elections

PAFFREL organisation on the urgent need to hold LG elections

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel (English)

Sri Lanka among top 12 safest countries to travel (English)