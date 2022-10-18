Isuru Bandara, who is said to be the business partner of financial fraud accused Thilini Priyamali, has been remanded until tomorrow (Oct. 19).

He was produced before Colombo Fort Additional Magistrate today.

Isuru Bandara was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department on Monday (Oct. 17).

The owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt.) Ltd. was arrested earlier this month for allegedly misappropriating money to the tune of Rs. 226 million and remanded until October 16.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman has said that any person who is caught up in financial or property rackets linked to Priyamali could report their cases to nearest police station or the CID.