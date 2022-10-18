Cabinet sub-committee on Reconciliation to be appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to appoint a Cabinet sub-committee on Reconciliation, chaired by the President.

The approval was given during the Cabinet ministerial meeting held yesterday (Oct. 17).

The sub-committee will consist of the following Cabinet ministers:

• Dinesh Gunawardena – Prime Minister / Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government

• Douglas Devananda – Minister of Fisheries

• Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms

• Ali Sabry, PC – Minister of Foreign Affairs

The members are tasked with promoting reconciliation among various sections of the population in Sri Lanka and proposing solutions to the problems faced by the people regarding resettlement, land and missing persons after the conflict in the north and the east.