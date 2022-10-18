SC grants permission to amend FR petitions filed by three including Wasantha Mudalige

The Supreme Court today granted permission to amend the Fundamental Rights petitions filed by three individuals including the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor, Wasantha Mudalige seeking an order declaring their arrest and detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) as illegal.

The petitions were taken up today before a three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices S. Thurairaja, Shiran Gooneratne and Mahinda Samayawardene.

President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya, who appeared on behalf of a petitioning party, while presenting facts requested the court that, since the objections filed by the Attorney General in relation to this case have disclosed information about another group of respondents, to allow them to be named as respondents in the relevant petitions.

Further, he also requested permission from the court to amend the petitions.

The Supreme Court, accepting the request, granted permission to amend the petitions and ordered the Attorney General to file any objections relevant to the said amendments.

Moreover, the court also informed the petitioning parties’ attorneys to take measures to send notice to the newly named respondents for the petitions.

The case was also ordered to be recalled on November 10.