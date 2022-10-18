Cabinet approval to extend doctors retirement age

Cabinet approval to extend doctors retirement age

October 18, 2022   04:54 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the recommendation to extend the retirement age of doctors, the cabinet spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena says.

Accordingly, the doctors aged 60, 61 and 62 years by the year’s end will be allowed to serve until 61, 62 and 63, respectively.

Addressing the Cabinet press briefing today (Oct. 18), the minister stated that doctors who are 59 years should, however, retire by the age of 60.

The retirement age of doctors was at 63 years when former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne was in office. However, it has been now revised to 60 years and a Cabinet sub-committee was appointed to study the matter in depth.

This Cabinet sub-committee, chaired by PM Dinesh Gunawardena, consisted of Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella; Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe; Industries & Plantation Industries Minister Ramesh Prathirana; and Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe.

The final report of the committee was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (Oct. 17).

