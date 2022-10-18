Suspect arrested for aiding and abetting Minuwangoda triple homicide

Suspect arrested for aiding and abetting Minuwangoda triple homicide

October 18, 2022   05:05 pm

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the recent triple homicide in the Gamangedara area of Minuwangoda.

He has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder by providing the motorcycle used by the shooter to commit the crimes, where a father and his two sons were shot dead inside their house on October 06.

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested in the Peellawatta area of Minuwangoda yesterday (Oct 17). He has been identified to be a resident of the same area.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court today (Oct 18).

Minuwangoda police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

