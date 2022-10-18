Korean tourist found dead in swimming pool of hotel

A Korean national has been found dead in the swimming pool of a tourist hotel in Wadduwa, according to Wadduwa Police.

The foreign national in question had only arrived at the hotel last evening (Oct 17).

An employee of the hotel had witnessed that the foreigner was floating on the swimming pool facedown at around 8.30 a.m. this morning (Oct 18) and had informed the hotel management.

Later on their notification, Wadduwa Police have arrived at the hotel and commenced investigations.

The victim has been identified as a 43-year-old South Korean national