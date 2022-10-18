Korean tourist found dead in swimming pool of hotel

Korean tourist found dead in swimming pool of hotel

October 18, 2022   05:13 pm

A Korean national has been found dead in the swimming pool of a tourist hotel in Wadduwa, according to Wadduwa Police.

The foreign national in question had only arrived at the hotel last evening (Oct 17).

An employee of the hotel had witnessed that the foreigner was floating on the swimming pool facedown at around 8.30 a.m. this morning (Oct 18) and had informed the hotel management.

Later on their notification, Wadduwa Police have arrived at the hotel and commenced investigations.

The victim has been identified as a 43-year-old South Korean national

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Financial institute in Galenbindunuwewa defrauds Rs. 250 Mn

Financial institute in Galenbindunuwewa defrauds Rs. 250 Mn

CPC workers on sick leave strike; Energy Minister warns legal action

CPC workers on sick leave strike; Energy Minister warns legal action

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara in Biyagama

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara in Biyagama

Will bus fares be reduced?

Will bus fares be reduced?

Japan to organize Sri Lanka creditors meeting by year-end

Japan to organize Sri Lanka creditors meeting by year-end

Cabinet green-lights increasing govt credit limit by Rs. 663 Bn

Cabinet green-lights increasing govt credit limit by Rs. 663 Bn

Flood risks to increase if rainfall continues - DMC

Flood risks to increase if rainfall continues - DMC