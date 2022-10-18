Second Reading of Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill passed in parliament

The Second Reading of Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill was passed in the parliament today (Oct. 18) by a majority of 60 votes.

The Second Reading of Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill was passed in the parliament today (Oct. 18) by a majority of 60 votes.

During the division, a total of 77 parliamentarians had voted for the bill while 17 voted against.

Petroleum trade unions resorted to a sick-leave strike today, in protest of the bill, which is expected to pave the way for liberalization of the petroleum industry.

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera stated that the bill would facilitate new global retail suppliers to Sri Lanka, encourage investments and set up an Energy Supply Committee to regulate.

He warned legal and disciplinary action against any employee or trade union is found breaching the essential services regulations and disrupting services, on the grounds that petroleum services have been declared an essential service.

The bill was approved at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Power and Energy on October 04, with amendments in accordance with the decisions given by the Supreme Court.

It was later decided to take up the debate on the Second Reading of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill today, from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm.

This bill provides for the importation, supply and distribution of fuel to parties other than the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC).

