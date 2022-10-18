Another financial institution that defrauded depositors?

Another incident of alleged financial fraud amounting to nearly Rs. 250 million has been reported in the Galenbindunuwewa area.

A group of farmers from the villages of Galenbindunuwewa, Divulwewa, Nikawewa, Dutuwewa and Getalawa have reportedly been caught up in this fraud.

The fraud has been carried out through a financial institution operating in the Divulwewa area of Galenbindunuwewa.

The depositors allege that no legal action had been taken by the authorities regarding the incident although they have made several complaints.