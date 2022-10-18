Another financial institution that defrauded depositors?

Another financial institution that defrauded depositors?

October 18, 2022   05:50 pm

Another incident of alleged financial fraud amounting to nearly Rs. 250 million has been reported in the Galenbindunuwewa area.

A group of farmers from the villages of Galenbindunuwewa, Divulwewa, Nikawewa, Dutuwewa and Getalawa have reportedly been caught up in this fraud.

The fraud has been carried out through a financial institution operating in the Divulwewa area of Galenbindunuwewa.

The depositors allege that no legal action had been taken by the authorities regarding the incident although they have made several complaints.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Financial institute in Galenbindunuwewa defrauds Rs. 250 Mn

Financial institute in Galenbindunuwewa defrauds Rs. 250 Mn

CPC workers on sick leave strike; Energy Minister warns legal action

CPC workers on sick leave strike; Energy Minister warns legal action

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara in Biyagama

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara in Biyagama

Will bus fares be reduced?

Will bus fares be reduced?

Japan to organize Sri Lanka creditors meeting by year-end

Japan to organize Sri Lanka creditors meeting by year-end

Cabinet green-lights increasing govt credit limit by Rs. 663 Bn

Cabinet green-lights increasing govt credit limit by Rs. 663 Bn

Flood risks to increase if rainfall continues - DMC

Flood risks to increase if rainfall continues - DMC