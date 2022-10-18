Surinamese woman nabbed at BIA with cocaine worth over Rs. 130 mn

The Sri Lanka Customs officials have seized over 2.5 kilograms of cocaine in possession of a young woman from Suriname at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) premises today (Oct 18).

The haul of cocaine, with an estimated street value of Rs. 130 million, was found concealed inside five tins labelled as food inside her luggage, during a special search carried out by the officials due to the suspicious behaviour of the woman in question.

The passenger has been identified as a 26-year-old Suriname national who had arrived in Sri Lanka from Brazil via Doha, Qatar onboard a Qatar Airways flight.

Following the preliminary investigations carried out regarding the incident, the suspect along with the narcotics have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) by the officials of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Division for onward investigations.