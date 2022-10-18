Surinamese woman nabbed at BIA with cocaine worth over Rs. 130 mn

Surinamese woman nabbed at BIA with cocaine worth over Rs. 130 mn

October 18, 2022   06:36 pm

The Sri Lanka Customs officials have seized over 2.5 kilograms of cocaine in possession of a young woman from Suriname at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) premises today (Oct 18).

The haul of cocaine, with an estimated street value of Rs. 130 million, was found concealed inside five tins labelled as food inside her luggage, during a special search carried out by the officials due to the suspicious behaviour of the woman in question.

The passenger has been identified as a 26-year-old Suriname national who had arrived in Sri Lanka from Brazil via Doha, Qatar onboard a Qatar Airways flight.

Following the preliminary investigations carried out regarding the incident, the suspect along with the narcotics have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) by the officials of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Division for onward investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Financial institute in Galenbindunuwewa defrauds Rs. 250 Mn

Financial institute in Galenbindunuwewa defrauds Rs. 250 Mn

CPC workers on sick leave strike; Energy Minister warns legal action

CPC workers on sick leave strike; Energy Minister warns legal action

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara in Biyagama

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara in Biyagama

Will bus fares be reduced?

Will bus fares be reduced?

Japan to organize Sri Lanka creditors meeting by year-end

Japan to organize Sri Lanka creditors meeting by year-end

Cabinet green-lights increasing govt credit limit by Rs. 663 Bn

Cabinet green-lights increasing govt credit limit by Rs. 663 Bn