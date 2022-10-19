Young woman shot dead in Vavuniya

Young woman shot dead in Vavuniya

October 19, 2022   07:19 am

A young woman has been shot dead in the area of Shivanagar in Nedunkerni, Vavuniyalast night (Oct. 18).

According to Nedunkerni Police, the incident took place at around 8.30 p.m. yesterday.

The shooting victim was identified as a 21-year-old named Thurairajah Pramila, a resident of Shivanagar area.

She was gunned down when she stepped out of her house, where she was living with her father.

The police have launched an investigation to apprehend the gunman and uncover the motive behind the shooting.

The magisterial inquest on the murder and the post-mortem will be conducted later today.

