State funeral for late Atamasthanadhipathi Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero

October 19, 2022   10:24 am

The government has decided to hold a state-sponsored funeral for Most Venerable Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero, the Custodian & Chief Priest of Maha Bodhi and Atamasthanadhipathi of Anuradhapura, who passed away last night.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed North-Central Province Governor Maheepala Herath and Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka to coordinate the funeral arrangements.

Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero reportedly passed away at the age of 69 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

He was also the Chief Sanghanayaka – North Central Province Bomaluwa Temple, Mahaviharaya in Anuradhapura.

Born in 1953, he was ordained as a monk in 1968 at the Ruwanweliseya in Anuradhapura. He was educated at the Vidyodaya Pirivena in Maligakanda and later obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kelaniya in 1984.


UPDATE: The final rites of Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero will be held on October 22 (Saturday) at 2.30 p.m. in Anuradhapura, North-Central Province Governor Maheepala Herath announced.

