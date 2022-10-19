The National Council sub-committee on identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization has disclosed that 75 percent of the people’s income is spent on food whilst only one-fifth of the country’s population gets a proper nutritional diet.

The matter was taken up when the National Council sub-committee on identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization was met in Parliament yesterday (Oct 18), under the chairmanship of MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.

The meeting was called for seeking expert opinions on food and nutrition security, the need for fertilizer, the downturn in the harvest, malnutrition and its possible social consequences, according to the Department of Communications of Parliament.

Earlier, the committee also sought expert views on debt restructuring and drug use within the country.

The short-term and mid-term measures to be taken to overcome the situation have been discussed during the meeting since the malnutrition situation prevailing in Sri Lanka for around ten years has now escalated with the current economic crisis.

Hence, the sub-committee chairman has directed the Ministry of Finance to conduct a survey on income and household expenditure immediately, pointing out the need for the relevant survey in preparing for the future course of action.

The survey will provide accurate details about the social consequences of this economic crisis consistently, but it has not been conducted since 2019, the MP added.

It was also discussed that even if the income could be increased through measures such as tax increases in the country, the problem of sustaining industries, job losses and declining nutrition conditions will have a severe impact as side effects.

In addition, opinions were expressed regarding the importance of maintaining proper nutrition for the first 8,000 days of a person’s life and the need to educate people about utilizing available food with proper safety measures.

Former President of Sri Lanka Medical Council Professor Harendra De Silva; Professor in Nutrition Ranil Jayawardena; Professor of Agri-Business Rohana Pandukabhaya Mahaliyanaarachchi; Vice Chancellor of the University of the Visual and Performing Arts, Professor in Crop Science Arunakumara; Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ruhuna, Food Commissioner, Upul Shantha de Alwis; Presidential Adviser on National Food Security Dr. Suren Batagoda; National Fertilizer Secretariat Director Chandana Lokuhewa Gamage and many other institutions such as the Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Finance, Treasury expressed their views.

State Minister Sisira Jayakody, MPs Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan, M. Rameshwaran were present at this committee meeting.