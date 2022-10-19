Driver dies after tipper truck topples into Deduru Oya

A tipper has toppled into Deduru Oya yesterday (Oct 18), leading to the death of the driver.

The accident has taken place at around 11.00 p.m. last night in the Kirindigalla area of Ibbagamuwa, Ada Derana correspondent said.

Police suspect that the accident occurred as the tipper truck driver fell asleep while transporting graphite from Ridigama to Gokarella.

The deceased person has been identified as a resident of the Matale area.

The Kirindigalla Bridge was also damaged in the accident, according to reports.

Further investigations into the incident are carried out by Maduragoda Police.