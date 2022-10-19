Thilini Priyamali and business partner further remanded

Thilini Priyamali and business partner further remanded

October 19, 2022   01:22 pm

Financial fraud accused Thilini Priyamali and Isuru Bandara, who is said to be her business partner, have been further remanded until November 02.

They were produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up virtually today (Oct. 19).

Thilini Priyamali, the owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt.) Ltd. was arrested earlier this month for allegedly misappropriating money to the tune of Rs. 226 million and remanded until October 16.

Meanwhile, Isuru Bandara was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department on Monday (Oct. 17).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero no more...

Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero no more...

Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero no more...

Telephone number introduced for journalists to seek legal assistance

Telephone number introduced for journalists to seek legal assistance

Heated debate in parliament over Law College medium of exams

Heated debate in parliament over Law College medium of exams

Mill owners halt purchasing paddy due to Social Security Contribution Levy - Farmers

Mill owners halt purchasing paddy due to Social Security Contribution Levy - Farmers

Naval vessel missing since September brought ashore

Naval vessel missing since September brought ashore

Proceedings of case against Thilini Priyamali held virtually

Proceedings of case against Thilini Priyamali held virtually

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Atamasthanadhipathi Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero passes away

Atamasthanadhipathi Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero passes away