Thilini Priyamali and business partner further remanded

Financial fraud accused Thilini Priyamali and Isuru Bandara, who is said to be her business partner, have been further remanded until November 02.

They were produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up virtually today (Oct. 19).

Thilini Priyamali, the owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt.) Ltd. was arrested earlier this month for allegedly misappropriating money to the tune of Rs. 226 million and remanded until October 16.

Meanwhile, Isuru Bandara was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department on Monday (Oct. 17).