One person injured in Yakkalamulla shooting dies

One person who was injured in the Yakkalamulla shooting incident has succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the hospital.

Two people on a motorcycle had opened fire in the Karuwalagala area of Yakkalamulla around 11.30 a.m. this morning (Oct 19) and fled the scene, according to police.

The shooting had left three individuals including a 03-year-old child injured and they were rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, one of them has now succumbed to injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be uncovered and the police have initiated investigations to apprehend the perpetrators.