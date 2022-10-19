Sri Lanka secures long-term credit line from Russia to procure fuel

October 19, 2022   03:41 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow announced that a productive discussion was held with the Russian Government on the possibility of obtaining a long term credit line in order to procure fuel to Sri Lanka. 

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation, Prof. Janitha A. Liyanage attended this discussion on the 17th October representing Sri Lanka and emphasised the significance of such a credit line to Sri Lanka to procure fuel, especially at this trying time. 

The mechanism of the said credit line and the modality to procure fuel from the Russian Federation were discussed at length with the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, the Sri Lankan Embassy said in a statement. 

From the Russian Government, Mr. Maksimov Timur, the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation and Mr. Levan Jagaryan, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and a few officials representing the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present at the discussion. 

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow said it is of the view that this credit line facility will play an important role to make adequate fuel supplies available to Sri Lanka at a competitive price in the months to come.

