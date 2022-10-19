US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu arrives in Sri Lanka

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu arrives in Sri Lanka

October 19, 2022   03:54 pm

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu arrived in Sri Lanka today for discussions on US-Sri Lanka relations and the island nation’s economic situation.

Upon his arrival, Assistant Secretary Lu was welcomed by US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.

While in Sri Lanka, he will call on government officials and community leaders to discuss ways in which the United States and Sri Lanka can promote economic stability, regional security, human rights, and responsive, transparent, and inclusive governance.

Assistant Secretary Lu’s visit comes in the wake of two high-profile visits by US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power and US Permanent Representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome Ambassador Cindy McCain to Colombo last month.

 

