US Asst. Secretary of State Donald Lu calls on President Ranil

United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu has called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe this evening (Oct. 19).

The meeting was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Assistant Secretary Lu, who arrived in Sri Lanka earlier today, was welcomed by US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung.

While in Sri Lanka, Assistant Secretary Lu will call on government officials and community leaders to discuss ways in which the United States and Sri Lanka can promote economic stability, regional security, human rights, and responsive, transparent, and inclusive governance.

His visit comes in the wake of two high-profile visits by US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power and US Permanent Representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome Ambassador Cindy McCain to Colombo last month.