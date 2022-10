President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to make a special statement to the public this evening (19), the President’s Media Division said.

He is expected to deliver a statement on the recent tax revisions and provide latest updates on the government’s discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President’s speech will be telecast at 6.45 p.m. today (19) on TV Derana and Ada Derana 24.