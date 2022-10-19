Two ex-police officers sentenced to prison on charges of sexual harassment

Two ex-police officers sentenced to prison on charges of sexual harassment

October 19, 2022   06:15 pm

Two former police constables have been sentenced today (Oct 19) by the Colombo High Court over an incident of detaining and sexually harassing a woman.

The two former police officers, M. Jayaratne and S. Wijesinghe, who were convicted of the charges including sexual harassment, were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige.

In addition, the High Court also ordered them to pay a fine of Rs. 15,000 each.

The charges include that the two former police officers who were attached to Pettah Police Station had illegally locked up the woman and sexually harassed her in 2015, Ada Derana court reporter said.

