Debate on second reading of 22A draft bill begins today

The two-day debate on the Second Reading of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill will begin today (Oct. 20).

Earlier this month, the Committee on Parliamentary Business, which met under the chairmanship of Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, decided to schedule the debate for Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

The parliament will convene at 9.30 a.m. and time is allotted until 10.30 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers.

Thereafter, from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Second Reading debate on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill is scheduled to be held. Subsequently, time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought in by the Opposition.

At the end of the debate, a vote is scheduled to be held on the Second Reading on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill on the 21st until 5:30 p.m.