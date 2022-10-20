Debate on second reading of 22A draft bill begins today

Debate on second reading of 22A draft bill begins today

October 20, 2022   08:02 am

The two-day debate on the Second Reading of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill will begin today (Oct. 20).

Earlier this month, the Committee on Parliamentary Business, which met under the chairmanship of Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, decided to schedule the debate for Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

The parliament will convene at 9.30 a.m. and time is allotted until 10.30 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers.

Thereafter, from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Second Reading debate on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill is scheduled to be held. Subsequently, time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought in by the Opposition.

At the end of the debate, a vote is scheduled to be held on the Second Reading on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill on the 21st until 5:30 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLPP MPs decide not to support 22nd Amendment to Constitution (English)

SLPP MPs decide not to support 22nd Amendment to Constitution (English)

SLPP MPs decide not to support 22nd Amendment to Constitution (English)

Sri Lanka secures long-term credit line from Russia to procure fuel (English)

Sri Lanka secures long-term credit line from Russia to procure fuel (English)

US Assit. Secretary of State assures support for Sri Lanka (English)

US Assit. Secretary of State assures support for Sri Lanka (English)

Govt ready for prudent economic management after successful debt restructuring: President (English)

Govt ready for prudent economic management after successful debt restructuring: President (English)

State funeral for late Atamasthanadhipathi Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero

State funeral for late Atamasthanadhipathi Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.19

Politicians and prominent figures among those who have given money to Thilini Priyamali - CID tells court

Politicians and prominent figures among those who have given money to Thilini Priyamali - CID tells court

Allegations of irregularities in awarding tenders for urea fertilizer imports by govt

Allegations of irregularities in awarding tenders for urea fertilizer imports by govt