DG of Sports gives undertaking on Football Federation elections

October 20, 2022   11:55 am

The Director General of Sports today (Oct. 20) gave an undertaking before the Court of Appeal regarding the elections for the Sri Lanka Football Federation.

He pledged that the Sri Lanka Football Federation elections would be held within 69 days from today.

The pledge was given when the writ petitions filed by the former President and the General Secretary of the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) demanding the dismissal of a decision taken by the Minister of Sports to cancel a gazette notification issued for extending the official tenure of FFSL was called before the Appellate Court today (Oct 20).

