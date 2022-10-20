Parliamentary election not held before next March?

The Election Commission says that it is not constitutionally possible to hold a parliamentary election before March next year.

Joining an event held in Kegalle, the Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa stated that according to legal provisions, the parliament can only be dissolved two and a half years after the inaugural meeting of the parliament following a general election.

“If a general election is to be held, the parliament must be dissolved. The president should dissolve the parliament.”

However, in accordance with the constitution, even the president does not hold the power to dissolve the parliament until March next year, the elections chief said further.

Otherwise, a request should be made to dissolve the parliament with majority votes, whilst the President has full and absolute discretion whether to accept it or not, he added.

“If the president does not accept it, nothing can be done. Therefore, we can only think about the general election in the future under these restrictions.”

In addition, the elections chief mentioned the need to pass the necessary legal provisions in the parliament, to hold the provincial council elections under the old voting system.

In the meantime, Samagi Jana Balavega (SJB) has decided to sign a public petition regarding the illegal procedures of the government, including postponing the elections.

Collecting signatures for the relevant petition will be started today in parliament, MP Tissa Attanayake mentioned.