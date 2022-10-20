Navy intercepts Indian trawler poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a trawler, with three Indian nationals aboard, poaching in the island’s waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse in Karainagar.

The interception was made by the Northern Naval Command in a special operation conducted last night (Oct. 19) to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters, the navy said in a statement.

A Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla had spotted the Indian trawler engaged in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse, through the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The seized trawler, along with 03 Indian fishermen and fishing gear, was brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour.

The suspects and the seized items have been handed over to the Myladi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.