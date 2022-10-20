Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for multi-day boats in the deep Bay of Bengal and North Andaman seas.

A low-pressure area has formed over North Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea & Southeast Bay of Bengal this morning (20), the advisory said.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over same region around 22nd October. It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression on 23rd October and subsequently into a cyclonic storm by 24th October.

Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-northeastwards and reach near West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts on 25th October.

Wind speeds will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between 07N - 14 N and between 90E – 100E.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by 10N-20N, 85E-100E from 21st to 25th October.

Those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

Fishing and naval community are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.