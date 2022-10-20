Foreign Minister welcomes continued US assistance to Sri Lanka

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met the U.S Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Ambassador Donald Lu at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo.

Referring to the Foreign Minister’s meeting with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on 04 August, 2022 in Cambodia and several high-level visits from the U.S. to Sri Lanka in recent times to support the Government’s efforts to address the present economic challenges, Foreign Minister Sabry welcomed the continued U.S. assistance to overcome those challenges.

Foreign Minister Sabry and Ambassador Lu discussed the multifaceted aspects of the U.S - Sri Lanka bilateral relations, including the recent developments and IMF debt restructuring negotiations, the ministry said.

Ambassador Lu was accompanied by the Ambassador of the U.S. to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and senior officials from the U.S Embassy in Colombo. Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane and Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were associated with the Foreign Minister at the meeting.

Ambassador Lu also called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and met Secretary of Defence, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd).