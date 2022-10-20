Opposition parties ink memorandum against attempts to postpone LG polls

Opposition parties ink memorandum against attempts to postpone LG polls

October 20, 2022   06:56 pm

Opposition political parties today (20) reached a memorandum of understanding to work together to defeat “the government’s attempt to postpone the local government elections”.

This is according to a resolution that was unanimously adopted by all the opposition parties recently.

The MoU has been signed with the aim of taking all possible measures within the constitutional framework to defeat the government’s alleged efforts to postpone the holding of the local government elections.

It was organized by the  Freedom People’s Congress, a breakaway faction of the SLPP, and the representatives of all the opposition parties except the National People’s Power participated in this discussion which was held in a parliamentary committee room.

In addition to those parties, the Frontline Socialist Party has also signed this MoU.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena who commented here, said: “Resolutions were unanimously passed by the opposition parties representing the members of parliament to take all possible measures within the existing constitutional framework of the country to defeat the efforts of the government to postpone the holding of the local government elections.”

The signatories to the agreement are listed below.

