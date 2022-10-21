Mother, son killed as tipper truck collides with three-wheeler

Mother, son killed as tipper truck collides with three-wheeler

October 21, 2022   09:13 am

A woman and her teenage son were killed following a traffic collision involving a tipper truck and a three-wheeler in the Walakumbura area in Alawwa on the Colombo-Kurunegala main road. 

Police said that a 42-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son, who were residents of Borelesgamuwa, had died in the crash. 

The deceased woman’s husband, who was driving the three-wheeler, and another son were admitted to the Polgahawela Hospital with injuries while they have been transferred to the Kurunegala Hospital for further treatment. 

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested in connection with the incident while Alawwa Police are conducting further investigations.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Hesha Withanage on why govt MPs are afraid of holding elections

Hesha Withanage on why govt MPs are afraid of holding elections

Everyone should work together to overcome the economic crisis - PM

Everyone should work together to overcome the economic crisis - PM

CBSL chief says Sri Lanka has no alternative other than IMF; defends tax reforms (English)

CBSL chief says Sri Lanka has no alternative other than IMF; defends tax reforms (English)

Itukama Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund winds up (English)

Itukama Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund winds up (English)

President Ranil, the right person to get Sri Lanka out of crisis situation: Donald Lu (English)

President Ranil, the right person to get Sri Lanka out of crisis situation: Donald Lu (English)

Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill inconsistent with Constitution - Speaker informs parliament (English)

Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill inconsistent with Constitution - Speaker informs parliament (English)

Parliament begins debate on second reading of 22nd Amendment draft bill

Parliament begins debate on second reading of 22nd Amendment draft bill