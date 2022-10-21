Mother, son killed as tipper truck collides with three-wheeler

A woman and her teenage son were killed following a traffic collision involving a tipper truck and a three-wheeler in the Walakumbura area in Alawwa on the Colombo-Kurunegala main road.

Police said that a 42-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son, who were residents of Borelesgamuwa, had died in the crash.

The deceased woman’s husband, who was driving the three-wheeler, and another son were admitted to the Polgahawela Hospital with injuries while they have been transferred to the Kurunegala Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested in connection with the incident while Alawwa Police are conducting further investigations.