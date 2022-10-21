Parts of Colombo to experience 14-hour water cut

Parts of Colombo to experience 14-hour water cut

October 21, 2022   10:18 am

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended from 10.00 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 22) until 12.00 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 23), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 02, 03, 04, 05, 07, 08, 09 and 10 areas will be affected by this 14-hour water cut.

The water cut is being imposed due to the essential upgrades to the water distribution system under the Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Program.

The NWSDB has requested people residing in the aforementioned areas to take the necessary steps to collect water required for the duration of the water cut.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Will not allow to amend primary points of 22A - Prof. Rohana Lakshman

Will not allow to amend primary points of 22A - Prof. Rohana Lakshman

SLPP trade union says lack of proper plan the main reason for CEB losses

SLPP trade union says lack of proper plan the main reason for CEB losses

Hesha Withanage on why govt MPs are afraid of holding elections

Hesha Withanage on why govt MPs are afraid of holding elections

Everyone should work together to overcome the economic crisis - PM

Everyone should work together to overcome the economic crisis - PM

22A is a great hope of the people of the country - Ven. Dr. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

22A is a great hope of the people of the country - Ven. Dr. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

CBSL chief says Sri Lanka has no alternative other than IMF; defends tax reforms (English)

CBSL chief says Sri Lanka has no alternative other than IMF; defends tax reforms (English)

Itukama Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund winds up (English)

Itukama Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund winds up (English)