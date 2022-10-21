Parts of Colombo to experience 14-hour water cut

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended from 10.00 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 22) until 12.00 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 23), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 02, 03, 04, 05, 07, 08, 09 and 10 areas will be affected by this 14-hour water cut.

The water cut is being imposed due to the essential upgrades to the water distribution system under the Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Program.

The NWSDB has requested people residing in the aforementioned areas to take the necessary steps to collect water required for the duration of the water cut.