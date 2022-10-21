Maintaining electricity tariffs at stable, fair value encourages investments: NC sub-committee

The National Council sub-committee on identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization has stressed the need to maintain the electricity tariff at a stable and fair value in line with other countries in the region in order to maintain industries and encourage investors, for promoting the economy of this country.

It was also suggested that the large gap between the time of high demand and the time of low demand for electricity should be minimized.

These matters were taken into discussion when the National Council sub-committee on identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization met in Parliament on Oct. 19 under the chairmanship of MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.

Views and suggestions were presented on the use of alternative energy sources to meet the country’s energy needs, and experts also presented their views on a number of researches conducted on the same.

In addition, various ideas and proposals were presented to strengthen public transport in the country and opinions were expressed about the use of 87 octane fuel for three-wheelers and motorcycles.

The sub-committee chairman said that the ideas and proposals presented on how to contribute more effectively and efficiently to the power and energy sector in finding solutions to the current economic crisis in the country will be presented to the National Council and then it can be presented and adopted by the Parliament.

Prof. Anura Wijayapala of the University of Moratuwa, Prof. Amal S. Kumarage of the University of Moratuwa, Dr. Dimantha De Silva of the University of Moratuwa, the former chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board presented their ideas and suggestions about the current electricity and power crisis in the country as well as for making transportation more efficient.

Officials representing many institutions including the Ministry of Finance, the Treasury, the Department of National Budget, the Petroleum Development Authority, the Sri Lanka Railway Department, and the Sri Lanka Transport Board also presented their views.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, State Minister Indika Anuruddha, MPs Wajira Abeywardana and M. Rameshwaran were also present at this sub-committee meeting.