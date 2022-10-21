Man dies after being attacked with sharp weapon

Man dies after being attacked with sharp weapon

October 21, 2022   12:26 pm

A 51-year-old man residing in the Hunupitiya area in Wattala has died after being attacked with a sharp weapon.

Following the attack, he was rushed to Kiribathgoda Hospital with critical injuries, however, he was later pronounced dead.

The police have arrested a 33-year-old residing in the same area in connection with the murder.

He was taken into custody after he surrendered to the police and handed over the sharp weapon allegedly used in the murder.

According to the police, the suspect had perpetrated the attack during a heated argument over an unwanted advance made by the 51-year-old on his wife.

The remains of the deceased have been handed over to the relatives following the magisterial inquest and the post-mortem.

Kiribathgoda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

