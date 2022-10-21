Construction sector reps meet President to discuss issues affecting them

Construction sector reps meet President to discuss issues affecting them

October 21, 2022   12:48 pm

A discussion on the challenges faced by the construction sector and proposed plans to address these issues was held at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday (Oct. 20).

The problems faced by the construction sector under the current economic situation were discussed at length and special attention was paid to the delays in the construction of middle-income housing projects as well as road construction projects.

During the discussions, attention was also paid to the issues that have arisen about the contractors, banks and other financial institutions.

The President has drawn the attention of the officials to the program to be followed for the maintenance of the construction sector and job security in the sector while proposing the appointment of a committee to discuss the matter further and make recommendations.

Those engaged in the construction sector also requested the President to establish a special task force to uplift the construction sector.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Senior Presidential Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Senior Economic Advisor to the President R.H.S. Samarathunga and heads of institutions related to the construction sector were present at this discussion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Vote on second reading of 22nd constitutional amendment bill today

Vote on second reading of 22nd constitutional amendment bill today

Vote on second reading of 22nd constitutional amendment bill today

Maithripala's decision on vote for 22A draft bill

Maithripala's decision on vote for 22A draft bill

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Will not allow to amend primary points of 22A - Prof. Rohana Lakshman

Will not allow to amend primary points of 22A - Prof. Rohana Lakshman

SLPP trade union says lack of proper plan the main reason for CEB losses

SLPP trade union says lack of proper plan the main reason for CEB losses

Hesha Withanage on why govt MPs are afraid of holding elections

Hesha Withanage on why govt MPs are afraid of holding elections

Everyone should work together to overcome the economic crisis - PM

Everyone should work together to overcome the economic crisis - PM

22A is a great hope of the people of the country - Ven. Dr. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

22A is a great hope of the people of the country - Ven. Dr. Omalpe Sobitha Thero