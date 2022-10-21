Construction sector reps meet President to discuss issues affecting them

A discussion on the challenges faced by the construction sector and proposed plans to address these issues was held at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday (Oct. 20).

The problems faced by the construction sector under the current economic situation were discussed at length and special attention was paid to the delays in the construction of middle-income housing projects as well as road construction projects.

During the discussions, attention was also paid to the issues that have arisen about the contractors, banks and other financial institutions.

The President has drawn the attention of the officials to the program to be followed for the maintenance of the construction sector and job security in the sector while proposing the appointment of a committee to discuss the matter further and make recommendations.

Those engaged in the construction sector also requested the President to establish a special task force to uplift the construction sector.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Senior Presidential Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Senior Economic Advisor to the President R.H.S. Samarathunga and heads of institutions related to the construction sector were present at this discussion.