Special notice on 2022 A/L, Grade 5 Scholarship exams and school terms

The Minister of Education has issued a special notice on conducting 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level and Grade 5 Scholarship examinations.

The communiqué also mentions the dates on which the second and third terms of schools are planned to commence and end.

Accordingly, the Grade 5 Scholarship examination will be held on December 18, 2022 and the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is scheduled to be held from January 23, 2023 until February 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the second and third term dates and holidays for Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim schools will be as follows:

Sinhala and Tamil schools

Second term

• From September 13, 2022 (Tuesday) to December 01, 2022 (Thursday) – Holidays from December 02, 2022- December 04, 2022

Third term

• First phase: From December 05, 2022 (Monday) to December 22, 2022 (Thursday) – Christmas holidays from December 23, 2022 to January 01, 2023

• Second phase: From January 02, 2023 (Monday) to January 20, 2023 (Friday) – Holidays from January 21, 2023 to February 19, 2023

• Third phase: From February 20, 2023 (Monday) to March 24, 2023 (Friday)

Muslim schools

Second term

• From September 13, 2022 (Tuesday) to December 01, 2022 (Thursday) – Holidays from December 02, 2022- December 04, 2022

Third term

• First phase: From December 05, 2022 (Monday) to December 22, 2022 (Thursday) – Christmas holidays from December 23, 2022 to January 01, 2023

• Second phase: From January 02, 2023 (Monday) to February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) – Holidays from February 16, 2023 to February 28, 2023

• Third phase: From March 01, 2023 (Wednesday) to March 21, 2023 (Tuesday)



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, in a separate press release, stated that Tamil schools can remain closed on October 25 (Tuesday) in view of the Diwali festival which falls on the day before (Oct 24).

The principals of relevant schools are required to inform the Zonal Directors of Education if they decide to keep schools closed on that day.

However, such schools are required to conduct academic activities on October 29 (Saturday) instead, the press release read further.